BB&T Securities LLC Has $7.30 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 79.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Nucor by 85.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 300.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

