BB&T Securities LLC Buys 8,860 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 140.2% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 206.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $86.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.94 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $8,561,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,400,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

