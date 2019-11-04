BB&T Corp Sells 28,250 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BB&T Corp lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,656,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3,887.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 170,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,118 shares of company stock worth $1,477,392. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $83.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.