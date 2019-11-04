BB&T Corp Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BB&T Corp lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,994 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 22.1% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 264,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $212.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

