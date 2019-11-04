BB&T Corp Purchases 1,741 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,546,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,445,226,000 after acquiring an additional 318,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,957.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,380,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,384 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 69.6% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $730,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Union Pacific by 106.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,908 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Union Pacific by 11.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $560,158,000 after acquiring an additional 338,049 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

UNP opened at $172.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.84. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

