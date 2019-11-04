BB&T Corp Lowers Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

BB&T Corp cut its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.8% of BB&T Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $46,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Accenture by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $188.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.21. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,297 shares of company stock worth $7,289,022 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

