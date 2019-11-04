BB&T Corp Has $18.25 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ENB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.