BB&T Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,201,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of BB&T Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BB&T Corp owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $123,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

