BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.36. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

