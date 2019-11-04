Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.77.

Shares of NBR stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,360,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,566,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.69. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tanya S. Beder purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at $506,834.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

