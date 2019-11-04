Barclays Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €51.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.06 ($47.74).

ZAL stock opened at €40.47 ($47.06) on Friday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.78.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

