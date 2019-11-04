Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BSVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11). Bank7 had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank7 by 83.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank7 by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank7 by 3.3% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 527,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank7 by 36.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 during the third quarter worth $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

