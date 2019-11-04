Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.22

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.22 and last traded at $88.48, with a volume of 3465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average is $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,467,000 after buying an additional 34,025 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 777,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,463,000 after buying an additional 158,556 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after buying an additional 53,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 511,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after buying an additional 33,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

