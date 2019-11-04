Bank of America Analysts Give Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) a $70.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARW. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.86.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.02. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $3,963,468.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,511,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after buying an additional 627,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6,311.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,738,000 after buying an additional 258,816 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,855,000 after buying an additional 240,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 312.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after buying an additional 224,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $16,336,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

