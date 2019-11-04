Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the bank’s stock.
SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.11.
SAN stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.
