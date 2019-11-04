Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.11.

SAN stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5,086.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 343,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,289 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 362,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 123,283 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

