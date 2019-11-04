Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.
SAN has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.11.
SAN traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,802,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920,637. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21. Banco Santander has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.
