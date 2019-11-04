Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

SAN traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,802,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920,637. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21. Banco Santander has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 410,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 67,184 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4,927.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,978,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,479 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

