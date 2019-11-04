Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Underperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.50 price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.11.

Shares of SAN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.12. 5,802,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,920,637. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

