Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.58.

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

Shares of BSMX stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 10,856.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,445,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,726 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,895,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.