Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.20 by Berenberg Bank

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.20 ($3.72) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €4.90 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.90 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €4.90 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.54 ($5.28).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

