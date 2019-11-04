Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $5.29

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.29. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 2,258,000 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.
Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.