Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) is Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up about 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 663.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,051. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Taylor II sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $3,715,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,376,638.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $716,267.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 438,487 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,119 shares of company stock worth $11,898,845 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

