Bainco International Investors Reduces Stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Bainco International Investors reduced its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors owned about 0.12% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDL opened at $25.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $25.97.

