Bainco International Investors Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bainco International Investors cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $192,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,308 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $581,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,753,992.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $252.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

