Bainco International Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Bainco International Investors reduced its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. BB&T makes up approximately 1.4% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in BB&T were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BB&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,637,000 after buying an additional 1,125,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BB&T by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,077,000 after buying an additional 1,203,362 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BB&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,885,000 after buying an additional 633,529 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BB&T by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,353,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,808,000 after buying an additional 60,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BB&T by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,082,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,092,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $225,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock worth $713,290,667. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BB&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

BBT stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. BB&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

