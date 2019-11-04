B. Riley Weighs in on Medallion Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of MFIN opened at $7.00 on Monday. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $168.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.