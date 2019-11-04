B. Riley Lowers Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $122.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $127.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RGLD. Barclays lowered Royal Gold from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC lowered Royal Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $111.11. The stock had a trading volume of 709,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,786. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.10. Royal Gold has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.10%.

In other news, VP Mark Isto sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,095.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 18,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,296,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,603 shares of company stock worth $11,107,708 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 23.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 60.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 21.1% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

