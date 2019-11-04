AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Dougherty & Co cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,553. AXT has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $125.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth about $59,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 520.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 48,263 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

