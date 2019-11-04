Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of AXSM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. 484,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,961. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

