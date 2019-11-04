Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s current price.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

ACLS opened at $20.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $619.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

