Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s current price.
ACLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.
ACLS opened at $20.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $619.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.
In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.
