Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Axcelis Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.30. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $45,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,297,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 474,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 815.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 126,268 shares during the period. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,788,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,373,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 303.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 126,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 95,487 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.