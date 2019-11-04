Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avon Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Shares of AVP opened at $4.35 on Friday. Avon Products has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avon Products will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 15,261 shares of Avon Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $64,248.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $64,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of Avon Products in the second quarter worth $139,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avon Products by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,733,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,967,000 after purchasing an additional 717,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avon Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,807,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,455,000 after purchasing an additional 265,737 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter worth $23,003,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter worth $18,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

