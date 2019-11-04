Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,347 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $4,080,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 128.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $204,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 12.7% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $349,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Avnet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Avnet stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. Avnet has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Avnet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,644.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,519.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $595,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.