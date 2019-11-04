Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $301,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,463 shares of company stock worth $1,597,537 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AVY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.21. 4,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,976. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $130.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.66.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

