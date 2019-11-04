Avanos Medical (AVNS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Avanos Medical to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.15-1.25 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.15-1.25 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $46.91. 16,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,624. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.56. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $59.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.