Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $175.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.87. 76,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

