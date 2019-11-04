Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.56.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.61. 83,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,998. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after buying an additional 4,708,009 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after buying an additional 724,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,005,000 after buying an additional 644,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,241,000 after buying an additional 516,484 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 444,270 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

