Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 544.50 ($7.11).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 545.60 ($7.13) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.11. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 387.90 ($5.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 525.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 548.20.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

