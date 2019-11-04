Australis Oil & Gas (ASX:ATS) Shares Down 6.9%

Australis Oil & Gas Ltd (ASX:ATS) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), 731,448 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 852,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.15 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Australis Oil & Gas Company Profile (ASX:ATS)

Australis Oil & Gas Limited engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. The company operates through Oil & Gas Production, Exploration, and Other segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale covering an area of 110,000 net acres located in Louisiana and Mississippi, the United States.

