Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. 463,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,216. Audentes Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,575.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,204,000 after purchasing an additional 413,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,629,000 after purchasing an additional 84,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 321,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

