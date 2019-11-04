Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Atrion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI traded down $18.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $817.99. 11,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,854. Atrion has a 1-year low of $671.05 and a 1-year high of $948.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $794.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $818.88.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 186,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,652,000 after buying an additional 53,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,659,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,346,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,932,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

