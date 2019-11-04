Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 167,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 112,763 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,747. The stock has a market cap of $426.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.