Astronics (ATROB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter. Astronics had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.07%.

ATROB opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Astronics has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification systems, and other products.

