Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $128.88

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.88 and last traded at $127.84, with a volume of 4442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.70.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.21. Assurant had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $683,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,476.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 57,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 267,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

