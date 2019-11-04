AssetMark Financial (AMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

