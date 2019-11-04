Asian Dragon (AD) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer. Asian Dragon has a market cap of $143,704.00 and approximately $344.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Asian Dragon has traded 42% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005987 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000445 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

AD is a token. Asian Dragon's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,070,703 tokens. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

