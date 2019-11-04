Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 16,030 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,030 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62.

