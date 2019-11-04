Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $192,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,308 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $252.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.97. The company has a market capitalization of $239.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,517,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,400 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

