Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in AT&T by 36.5% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.7% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16.2% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

T stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $281.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

