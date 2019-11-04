Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,143,946,000 after buying an additional 10,123,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,185,000 after buying an additional 3,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 11,482.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,438,000 after buying an additional 2,423,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after buying an additional 1,463,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,798,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $117.62 on Monday. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $120.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.35.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

