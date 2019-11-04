Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Buys 447 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.49.

BlackRock stock opened at $469.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $487.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

